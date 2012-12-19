LONDON Dec 19 The euro inched up against the
dollar while European stocks rose to their highest in 2012 on
Wednesday after slightly better German business climate index
for December.
But gains in the euro were checked as current conditions
fell short of expectations.
The euro rose to $1.3249 from around $1.3240 after
the German Ifo survey was released, up 0.1 percent and not far
from a 7-1/2 month high of $1.3256 struck earlier in the day.
The FTSEurofirst 300 extended inched up to hit a
fresh 2012 intraday high, up 0.4 percent to 1,141.80 points.
German Bund futures pared losses and were last 4
ticks lower on the day at 144.37 with two traders saying some
investors who had been expecting a stronger number were taking
the opportunity to square positions.