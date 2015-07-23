GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. GDP revision, higher oil boost stocks
* Euro weighed down by weak German, Spanish inflation numbers
NEW YORK, July 23 The yen held losses against the dollar and euro early Thursday after the International Monetary Fund warned Japan must avoid over-reliance on a weak currency to bolster its economy.
The yen was down 0.2 percent against the greenback at 124.16 yen and 0.4 percent lower against the euro at 135.99 yen.
Reporting by Richard Leong
