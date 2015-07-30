NEW YORK, July 30 The euro's losses against the
dollar grew on Thursday as traders cited a Financial Times
report that said the International Monetary Fund's staff told
the board Greece's high indebtedness and its poor record of
implementing reforms disqualify the euro zone nation from
another IMF rescue.
The single currency hit a session low of $1.0911 before
edging up to $1.0922, down 0.55 percent on the day.
The euro reached a session low of 135.73 yen before firming
to 135.80 yen, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday
.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)