(Adds details, table)

NEW YORK, June 1 Bets against the euro soared to record highs in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday, as worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensified.

Net euro shorts jumped to 203,145 contracts, the largest on record, compared with 195,361 net short contracts the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

Euro short positioning pushed the value of the net long U.S. dollar position to $37.51 billion as of Tuesday, from $35.14 billion previously.

Speculators also soured on the Australian dollar, whose net short position more than doubled to 35,527 from 16,898 short contracts the previous week.

Yen net shorts, meanwhile, declined to 11,330 contracts from 18,015 shorts previously.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 1,781,670,650.40

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 21,620 20,483

Short 32,950 38,498

Net -11,330 -18,015

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 31,773,423,000.00

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 40,287 34,714

Short 243,702 230,075

Net -203,415 -195,361

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -144,172,031.25

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 36,052 40,842

Short 34,577 29,502

Net 1,475 11,340

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 3,981,365,813.03

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 6,882 4,901

Short 37,478 39,752

Net -30,596 -34,851

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -3,335,127,201.57

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 48,793 57,577

Short 14,708 19,022

Net 34,085 38,555

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 3,497,633,150.00

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 14,788 29,999

Short 50,315 46,897

Net -35,527 -16,898

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 467,981,359.97

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 24,872 22,415

Short 37,867 38,531

Net -12,995 -16,116

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 396,953,760.00

5/29/12 week 5/22/12 week

Long 5,798 8,418

Short 11,006 9,927

Net -5,208 -1,509 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)