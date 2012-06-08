BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 8 Bets against the euro surged to a fresh record high in the latest week, while net long U.S. dollar positions rose, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts of 203,415 the previous week, the data showed.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The value of the dollar's net long position as a result rose further to $39.6 billion in the week ended June 5, from $37.5l billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Interest in Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties hotted up on Friday with the warehouse and distribution centre operator revealing it had received several bids, including some involving its own senior management.
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.