(Adds details, table)

NEW YORK, June 8 Bets against the euro surged to a fresh record high in the latest week, while net long U.S. dollar positions rose, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts of 203,415 the previous week, the data showed.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The value of the dollar's net long position as a result rose further to $39.65 billion in the week ended June 5, from $37.5l billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Other notable changes this week included the change in net positioning on the yen to a net long of 12,073 contracts from the previous week's net short of 11,330. That reflected a move toward the yen's safety as euro zone risks worsened.

Also, net shorts on the Australian dollar rose further to 51,172 from the previous week's net short contracts of 35,527. Australia's central bank last Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, its lowest in over two years, dimming the Aussie dollar's yield appeal.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -1,916,349,206.35

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 37,376 21,620

Short 25,303 32,950

Net 12,073 -11,330

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 33,376,841,925.00

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 36,651 40,287

Short 251,069 243,702

Net -214,418 -203,415

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 275,572,456.25

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 39,042 36,052

Short 41,909 34,577

Net -2,867 1,475

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 4,362,617,985.69

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 5,747 6,882

Short 39,395 37,478

Net -33,648 -30,596

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,436,722,891.57

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 39,559 48,793

Short 24,653 14,708

Net 14,906 34,085

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,984,152,800.00

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 12,579 14,788

Short 63,751 50,315

Net -51,172 -35,527

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1,069,829,649.44

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 10,998 24,872

Short 41,394 37,867

Net -30,396 -12,995

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 418,289,200.00

6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week

Long 6,575 5,798

Short 12,105 11,006

Net -5,530 -5,208 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Gary Crosse)