NEW YORK, June 8 Bets against the euro surged to a fresh record
high in the latest week, while net long U.S. dollar positions rose, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts of 203,415 the
previous week, the data showed.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The value of the dollar's net long position as a result rose further to
$39.65 billion in the week ended June 5, from $37.5l billion the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Other notable changes this week included the change in net positioning on
the yen to a net long of 12,073 contracts from the previous week's net short of
11,330. That reflected a move toward the yen's safety as euro zone risks
worsened.
Also, net shorts on the Australian dollar rose further to 51,172 from the
previous week's net short contracts of 35,527. Australia's central bank last
Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, its lowest in
over two years, dimming the Aussie dollar's yield appeal.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -1,916,349,206.35
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 37,376 21,620
Short 25,303 32,950
Net 12,073 -11,330
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 33,376,841,925.00
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 36,651 40,287
Short 251,069 243,702
Net -214,418 -203,415
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 275,572,456.25
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 39,042 36,052
Short 41,909 34,577
Net -2,867 1,475
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 4,362,617,985.69
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 5,747 6,882
Short 39,395 37,478
Net -33,648 -30,596
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,436,722,891.57
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 39,559 48,793
Short 24,653 14,708
Net 14,906 34,085
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,984,152,800.00
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 12,579 14,788
Short 63,751 50,315
Net -51,172 -35,527
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1,069,829,649.44
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 10,998 24,872
Short 41,394 37,867
Net -30,396 -12,995
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 418,289,200.00
6/5/12 week 5/29/12 week
Long 6,575 5,798
Short 12,105 11,006
Net -5,530 -5,208
