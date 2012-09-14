NEW YORK, Sept 14 Currency speculators again
turned negative on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the U.S. dollar's short position in the week
ended Sept. 11 totaled $6.176 billion compared with a net long
position of $1.5 billion the previous week.
The return to bets against the dollar was in line with
negative sentiment two weeks ago. Data collated though the week
ended Aug. 28 showed a short position of $441.7 million. That
was the first weekly net dollar short position since the week of
Sept. 6, 2011.
This week's positioning data was collated prior to the
Federal Reserve's announcement on Thursday that it will pump $40
billion a month into the U.S. economy until the jobs market
shows a sustained upturn. Data reflecting any positioning from
the announcement will only be released next Friday.
To be short a currency is to bet it will fall in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.