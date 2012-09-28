NEW YORK, Sept 28 Currency speculators boosted bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in more than a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $17.96 billion in the week ended Sept. 25 from a net short of $10.05 billion the previous week. It was the third straight weekly net short position for the U.S. dollar.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.