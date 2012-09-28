NEW YORK, Sept 28 Currency speculators boosted bets against the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in more than a year, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $17.96 billion in the
week ended Sept. 25 from a net short of $10.05 billion the previous week. That
was the largest negative dollar bet since early August last year and was the
third straight weekly net short position for the greenback.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Investors have dumped the greenback as the Federal Reserve vowed to embark
on another round stimulus for the slumping U.S. economy. That entailed flooding
the financial system with dollars and depressing the currency's value.
The dollar index has fallen 1.6 percent so far this month, a period
in which the European Central Bank also announced a bond-buying plan to lower
borrowing costs for troubled euro zone nations such as Spain and Italy.
That has helped improve sentiment on the euro, which so far in
September has advanced 2.2 percent.
As a result, net euro short positions continued to contract to 50,238
contracts this week from 73,482 the previous week. That's a far cry from record
euro shorts of more than 170,000 contracts in January this year.
The CFTC report also showed increased risk appetite as net longs in the
Australian and Canadian dollars, as well as sterling expanded.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -3,392,306,209.02
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 47,318 41,500
Short 26,207 26,024
Net 21,111 15,476
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8,099,621,550.00
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 53,345 48,817
Short 103,583 122,299
Net -50,238 -73,482
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,745,246,762.50
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 60,809 52,597
Short 33,672 38,185
Net 27,137 14,412
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 120,559,052.60
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 13,567 13,626
Short 14,471 18,153
Net -904 -4,527
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -10,745,206,038.35
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 123,643 126,688
Short 18,297 14,807
Net 105,346 111,881
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -9,301,013,700.00
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 119,144 117,009
Short 29,582 47,763
Net 89,562 69,246
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,493,136,301.77
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 147,245 140,375
Short 5,989 22,228
Net 141,256 118,147
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,638,727,200.00
9/25/12 week 9/18/12 week
Long 23,389 20,402
Short 3,424 3,797
Net 19,965 16,605