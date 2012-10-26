NEW YORK Oct 26 Currency speculators cut their
bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest
since the week of Sept. 4, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters
calculations.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $4.004
billion in the week ended Oct. 23 from a net short position of
$8.14 billion the week of Oct. 16. Speculators were long, or
betting the U.S. dollar would rise, in the week of Sept. 4.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 2,848,822,645.29
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 25,550 42,767
Short 43,746 32,681
Net -18,196 10,086
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8,962,733,937.50
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 38,171 42,041
Short 93,390 95,536
Net -55,219 -53,495
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds)
-1,834,065,918.75
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 54,879 54,010
Short 36,482 34,411
Net 18,397 19,599
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-316,555,829.67
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 10,756 10,289
Short 8,395 11,481
Net 2,361 -1,192
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-8,979,739,945.57
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 98,566 106,369
Short 9,478 12,619
Net 89,088 93,750
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-4,685,618,640.00
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 83,602 77,802
Short 37,951 39,358
Net 45,651 38,444
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,104,950,647.75
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 136,680 139,787
Short 4,278 4,331
Net 132,402 135,456
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
-1,326,557,860.00
10/23/12 week 10/16/12 week
Long 20,528 20,646
Short 4,179 4,362
Net 16,349 16,284