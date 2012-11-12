(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs in Nov. 2 story to show short positions increased, not decreased in second paragraph) NEW YORK, Nov 2 Currency speculators slightly increased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculations. The value of the dollar's net short position was $4.518 billion in the week ended Oct. 30 from a net short position of $4.004 billion the week of Oct. 23. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. (JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 5,811,981,914.09 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 19,886 25,550 Short 56,906 43,746 Net -37,020 -18,196 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 9,426,137,800.00 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 38,189 38,171 Short 96,393 93,390 Net -58,204 -55,219 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,350,831,350.00 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 57,897 54,879 Short 34,494 36,482 Net 23,403 18,397 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -317,260,244.58 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 11,785 10,756 Short 9,419 8,395 Net 2,366 2,361 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -7,882,617,832.48 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 86,306 98,566 Short 7,535 9,478 Net 78,771 89,088 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,395,482,200.00 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 91,030 83,602 Short 38,940 37,951 Net 52,090 45,651 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,822,683,363.70 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 130,624 136,680 Short 4,615 4,278 Net 126,009 132,402 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,372,420,200.00 10/30/12 week 10/23/12 week Long 20,849 20,528 Short 4,104 4,179 Net 16,745 16,349)) (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)