NEW YORK, Nov 16 Currency speculators boosted bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.72 billion in the week ended Nov. 13, up from $1.296 billion the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators increased bets against the euro to 83,646 contracts in the latest week, the highest in two months, from 67,141 the previous week. Short positions on the Swiss franc surged to 8,888 contracts, also the highest in two months, from 303 contracts. Speculators also sharply reduced bets in favor the British pound in the latest week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 21,980 24,966 Short 52,427 65,070 Net -30,447 -40,104 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 39,863 45,212 Short 123,509 112,353 Net -83,646 -67,141 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 45,799 57,208 Short 37,571 37,929 Net 8,228 19,279 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 11,388 13,509 Short 20,276 13,812 Net -8,888 -303 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 75,935 82,882 Short 9,816 8,120 Net 66,119 74,762 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 105,833 98,037 Short 37,687 37,720 Net 68,146 60,317 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 102,917 120,223 Short 5,923 5,801 Net 96,994 114,422 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 11/13/12 week 11/06/12 week Long 23,692 24,440 Short 4,498 5,052 Net 19,194 19,388