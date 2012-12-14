BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Dec 14 Currency speculators turned bearish on the U.S. dollar for the first time since late October, while short yen positions rose in the latest week to the highest in over five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Net short U.S. dollars totaled $1.03 billion in the week ended Dec. 11, from a net long position of $920.79 million the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will decline.
Yen shorts this week hit 94,401 contracts, a more than five-year peak.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.