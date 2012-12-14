NEW YORK Dec 14 Currency speculators turned bearish on the U.S. dollar for the first time since late October, while short yen positions rose in the latest week to the highest in over five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net short U.S. dollars totaled $1.03 billion in the week ended Dec. 11, from a net long position of $920.79 million the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will decline.

Yen shorts this week hit 94,401 contracts, a more than five-year peak.