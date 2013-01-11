Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
NEW YORK Jan 11 Currency speculators reduced their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $6.96 billion in the week ended Jan. 8, from $9.43 billion the previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
