BRIEF-Exxonmobil files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 18 Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the most since the week of Oct. 2, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculations.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $12.897 billion in the week ended Jan. 15, from $6.96 billion the previous week. The value of net dollar shorts in the week ended Oct. 2 was $16.31 billion.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,254,195,764.81
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 39,447 32,129
Short 105,174 106,225
Net -65,727 -74,096
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -1,216,393,062.50
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 80,174 66,329
Short 72,859 74,364
Net 7,315 -8,035
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,845,135,200.00
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 63,796 60,523
Short 35,458 34,574
Net 28,338 25,949
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,713,082,206.48
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 19,007 19,604
Short 6,237 9,343
Net 12,770 10,261
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -6,979,164,549.24
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 73,099 70,435
Short 4,431 6,430
Net 68,668 64,005
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -9,408,872,050.00
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 137,090 122,343
Short 48,033 42,028
Net 89,057 80,315
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -6,014,204,252.55
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 160,543 148,293
Short 8,878 8,770
Net 151,665 139,523
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,868,672,280.00
1/15/13 week 1/08/13 week
Long 29,920 26,635
Short 7,658 7,415
Net 22,262 19,220
* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian President Michel Temer acknowledged on Friday that his government will have to negotiate with Congress to obtain passage of a bill to overhaul Brazil's costly pension system because it will face objections from politicians.