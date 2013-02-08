NEW YORK Feb 8 Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $9.15 billion in the week ended Feb. 5, from $8.86 billion the previous week.

The biggest change was in sterling, with long positions plunging to 1,174 contracts, the smallest since November, from 10,622 contracts.

Sterling hit a 5-1/2-month low against the dollar on Tuesday on speculation incoming Bank of England Governor Mark Carney would adopt more aggressive easing measures to stimulate growth.

Speculators also trimmed bets against the yen, while they boosted long positions in the euro zone's currency.

The yen has fallen sharply this year on expectations of more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan, but the weakening trend has slowed lately.

By contrast, the euro has rallied this year as fears eased about the euro zone debt crisis and on signs of an improving euro zone economic outlook.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 50,667 48,476

Short 119,080 119,722

Net -68,413 -71,246

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 97,397 93,791

Short 59,445 66,319

Net 37,952 27,472

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 51,959 57,989

Short 50,785 47,367

Net 1,174 10,622

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 13,091 11,994

Short 9,215 7,846

Net 3,876 4,148

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 44,538 53,915

Short 16,777 18,858

Net 27,761 35,057

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 122,609 124,520

Short 41,669 39,224

Net 80,940 85,296

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 150,495 156,862

Short 8,993 7,991

Net 141,502 148,871

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)

2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week

Long 26,343 26,830

Short 3,643 5,014

Net 22,700 21,816