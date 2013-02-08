NEW YORK Feb 8 Currency speculators increased their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $9.15 billion in the
week ended Feb. 5, from $8.86 billion the previous week.
The biggest change was in sterling, with long positions plunging to 1,174
contracts, the smallest since November, from 10,622 contracts.
Sterling hit a 5-1/2-month low against the dollar on Tuesday on speculation
incoming Bank of England Governor Mark Carney would adopt more aggressive easing
measures to stimulate growth.
Speculators also trimmed bets against the yen, while they boosted long
positions in the euro zone's currency.
The yen has fallen sharply this year on expectations of more aggressive
easing by the Bank of Japan, but the weakening trend has slowed lately.
By contrast, the euro has rallied this year as fears eased about the euro
zone debt crisis and on signs of an improving euro zone economic outlook.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 50,667 48,476
Short 119,080 119,722
Net -68,413 -71,246
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 97,397 93,791
Short 59,445 66,319
Net 37,952 27,472
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 51,959 57,989
Short 50,785 47,367
Net 1,174 10,622
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 13,091 11,994
Short 9,215 7,846
Net 3,876 4,148
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 44,538 53,915
Short 16,777 18,858
Net 27,761 35,057
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 122,609 124,520
Short 41,669 39,224
Net 80,940 85,296
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 150,495 156,862
Short 8,993 7,991
Net 141,502 148,871
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
2/5/13 week 1/29/13 week
Long 26,343 26,830
Short 3,643 5,014
Net 22,700 21,816