NEW YORK, March 8 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in more than seven months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.57 billion in the week ended March 5, the largest since July 17, from a net long position of $14.39 billion the previous week.

The improvement in dollar sentiment came as speculators boosted short positions in most of other major currencies, such as the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar. They also sharply reduced bets in favor of the Australian dollar in the latest week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 50,958 51,998

Short 124,309 117,342

Net -73,351 -65,344

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 63,355 74,832

Short 89,471 84,226

Net -26,116 -9,394

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 36,021 31,126

Short 79,870 67,256

Net -43,849 -36,130

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 7,092 8,165

Short 18,542 16,356

Net -11,450 -8,191

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 39,564 42,171

Short 86,227 63,604

Net -46,663 -21,433

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 61,315 79,140

Short 54,166 53,445

Net 7,149 25,695

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 102,996 120,401

Short 9,475 15,597

Net 93,521 104,804

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week

Long 23,812 23,570

Short 4,768 3,273

Net 19,044 20,297