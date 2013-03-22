March 22 Currency speculators increased their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
largest since the week of July 17, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.753
billion in the week ended March 19, from $25.46 billion the
previous week.
U.S. dollar sentiment stayed positive as the world's largest
economy continued to outperform most of the other major
economies.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,511,011,247.77
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 55,408 51,240
Short 135,401 145,003
Net -79,993 -93,763
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 7,226,885,050.00
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 48,958 57,473
Short 93,842 82,260
Net -44,884 -24,787
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
5,801,022,250.00
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 39,048 28,833
Short 100,528 78,633
Net -61,480 -49,800
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,451,885,496.99
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 11,143 6,206
Short 22,139 19,694
Net -10,996 -13,488
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
6,363,822,326.13
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 39,417 37,020
Short 104,748 90,417
Net -65,331 -53,397
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-5,602,260,200.00
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 100,998 77,746
Short 46,943 54,480
Net 54,055 23,266
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,397,307,967.55
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 132,936 120,476
Short 23,560 6,706
Net 109,376 113,770
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,028,603,880.00
3/19/13 week 3/12/13 week
Long 23,384 24,250
Short 10,907 4,900
Net 12,477 19,350