NEW YORK, June 7 Currency speculators decreased their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar for the first time in five weeks in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $39.12 billion in the
week ended June 4. Long dollar bets stood at $43.77 billion the previous week,
the highest since at least June 2008.
Speculators have pushed bets in favor of the U.S. currency to extended
levels in recent weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin to
scale back its asset purchases as the economy improves.
But those hopes faded a bit after the release of weak manufacturing data
earlier this week.
Short positions on the Japanese yen, euro and Swiss franc declined, while
bearish sentiment on the Australian dollar increased, the CFTC data showed.
Speculators also increased bets against the British pound and Canadian dollar in
the latest week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 19,176 18,406
Short 101,920 118,175
Net -82,744 -99,769
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 43,804 36,916
Short 95,425 121,560
Net -51,621 -84,644
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 26,666 36,221
Short 104,404 110,746
Net -77,738 -74,525
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 5,871 7,936
Short 31,674 36,908
Net -25,803 -28,972
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 22,351 28,298
Short 62,127 61,657
Net -39,776 -33,359
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 32,853 42,213
Short 91,403 84,520
Net -58,550 -42,307
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 94,630 126,130
Short 11,759 5,266
Net 82,871 120,864
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week
Long 11,700 19,666
Short 5,687 5,655
Net 6,013 14,011