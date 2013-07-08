Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
NEW YORK, July 8 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.37 billion in the week ended July 2, from $13.28 billion the previous week.
Investors have been net long the U.S. dollar since mid February.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,787,517,392.17
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 27,336 24,376
Short 98,072 85,838
Net -70,736 -61,462
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 2,609,999,125.00
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 59,270 87,192
Short 75,360 69,835
Net -16,090 17,357
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 2,966,578,575.00
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 32,562 34,419
Short 63,886 53,848
Net -31,324 -19,429
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15,256,734.01
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 8,919 9,932
Short 9,035 7,468
Net -116 2,464
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,541,307,028.36
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 35,398 27,186
Short 51,648 37,824
Net -16,250 -10,638
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,446,481,300.00
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 21,521 21,403
Short 92,036 83,047
Net -70,515 -61,644
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -109,102,196.61
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 27,516 31,068
Short 24,669 26,087
Net 2,847 4,981
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 90,973,260.00
7/02/13 week 6/25/13 week
Long 5,288 5,377
Short 6,462 6,088
Net -1,174 -711
