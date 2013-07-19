UPDATE 2-Shares in GKN, Meggitt jump on aerospace, defence outlook
NEW YORK, July 19 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in six weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.61 billion in the week ended July 16, from $27.94 billion the previous week. Net long dollar contracts rose for a third straight week.
Investors have been dollar long since mid-February.
To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being view it will fall.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,818,700,171.56
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 20,220 25,117
Short 105,982 105,422
Net -85,762 -80,305
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6,114,107,062.50
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 53,228 52,159
Short 90,393 93,059
Net -37,165 -40,900 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,547,774,462.50
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 24,634 31,311
Short 62,080 65,570
Net -37,446 -34,259
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 661,545,425.50
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 10,754 12,307
Short 15,723 14,083
Net -4,969 -1,776
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,933,346,194.66
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 32,187 37,260
Short 52,230 61,089
Net -20,043 -23,829
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,538,455,000.00
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 19,222 20,955
Short 89,908 84,210
Net -70,686 -63,255
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -450,338,367.91
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 40,809 31,282
Short 29,443 23,247
Net 11,366 8,035
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 216,556,480.00
7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week
Long 4,224 5,390
Short 6,968 6,398
Net -2,744 -1,008
