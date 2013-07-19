NEW YORK, July 19 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in six weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.61 billion in the week ended July 16, from $27.94 billion the previous week. Net long dollar contracts rose for a third straight week.

Investors have been dollar long since mid-February.

To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being view it will fall.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,818,700,171.56

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 20,220 25,117

Short 105,982 105,422

Net -85,762 -80,305

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6,114,107,062.50

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 53,228 52,159

Short 90,393 93,059

Net -37,165 -40,900 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,547,774,462.50

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 24,634 31,311

Short 62,080 65,570

Net -37,446 -34,259

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 661,545,425.50

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 10,754 12,307

Short 15,723 14,083

Net -4,969 -1,776

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,933,346,194.66

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 32,187 37,260

Short 52,230 61,089

Net -20,043 -23,829

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,538,455,000.00

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 19,222 20,955

Short 89,908 84,210

Net -70,686 -63,255

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -450,338,367.91

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 40,809 31,282

Short 29,443 23,247

Net 11,366 8,035

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 216,556,480.00

7/16/13 week 7/9/13 week

Long 4,224 5,390

Short 6,968 6,398

Net -2,744 -1,008