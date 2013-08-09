NEW YORK Aug 9 Currency speculators pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for a third consecutive week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62 billion in the week ended Aug. 6, from $24.45 billion the previous week.

Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on the euro after being bearish for five straight weeks. Euro net long contracts totaled 6,061, compared with net shorts of 8,504 in the week ended July 30.