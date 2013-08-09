Aug 9 Currency speculators pared their bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar for a third consecutive week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62 billion in the
week ended Aug. 6 from $24.45 billion the previous week.
Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on the euro after being
bearish for five straight weeks. Euro net long contracts totaled 6,061 compared
with net shorts of 8,504 in the week ended July 30.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view it will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Speculators mostly reduced short bets on almost all the currencies except
the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Net short contracts on the Australian
dollar ballooned to 76,779 from 72,573. It was the 13th straight week of net
short positioning for the Aussie dollar.
Short-term investors also boosted bearish bets on the New Zealand dollar to
1,539 contracts in the week, posting net shorts for a seventh consecutive week.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,258,466,339.27
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 19,421 18,216
Short 99,634 100,351
Net -80,213 -82,135
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -1,008,020,062.50
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 85,239 78,211
Short 79,178 86,715
Net 6,061 -8,504
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,415,427,818.75
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 22,097 20,155
Short 68,130 69,618
Net -46,033 -49,463
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 43,876,228.53
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 8,756 9,531
Short 9,081 10,792
Net -325 -1,261
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,005,976,479.66
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 22,629 20,729
Short 33,065 32,163
Net -10,436 -11,434
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,899,360,940.00
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 16,566 19,527
Short 93,345 92,100
Net -76,779 -72,573
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,272,821,642.52
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 62,230 61,049
Short 30,105 36,161
Net 32,125 24,888
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 121,550,220.00
8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week
Long 4,595 5,593
Short 6,134 6,113
Net -1,539 -520