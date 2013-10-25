NEW YORK Oct 25 Currency speculators decreased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest since
February in the week ended Oct. 1, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $692.8
million the week ended Oct. 1, the smallest since the week ended
Feb. 19. In the previous week, long dollar bets stood at $3.58
billion.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
The release of weekly speculative positioning data has been
delayed because of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government
earlier this month.