Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 1 Currency speculators raised their bets against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculation.
The value of the dollar's net short position was $3.64 billion in the week ended Oct. 22 compared with a net short position of $1.24 billion the previous week. The week of Oct. 8 was the first net short position since the week of Feb. 12.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/22/13
Net short -71,802
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 72,434
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 14,262
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/22/13 week
Net Long 10,931
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/22/13 week
Net Short -5,364
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/22/13 week
Net Short -22,111
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.