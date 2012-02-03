(Adds details, table)

NEW YORK, Feb 3 Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, falling to their lowest since the week of Nov. 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $14.22 billion in the week ended Jan. 31, from $20.09 billion the previous week.

Euro short positioning also declined, falling to 157,546 contracts from the previous week's record of 171,347 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

Australian dollar longs totaled 78,044 contracts, their largest since late July.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -9,297,315,920.72

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 81,054 66,194

Short 24,385 21,827

Net 56,669 44,367

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 25,754,832,350.00

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 31,906 31,299

Short 189,452 202,646

Net -157,546 -171,347

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 2,581,423,650.00

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 23,698 16,103

Short 49,912 47,464

Net -26,214 -31,361

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,524,396,870.25

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 6,477 5,172

Short 17,699 17,686

Net -11,222 -12,514

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,935,866,746.46

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 30,140 29,772

Short 49,549 48,681

Net -19,409 -18,909

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -8,283,590,160.00

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 97,471 90,943

Short 19,427 21,457

Net 78,044 69,486

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -823,493,781.91

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 44,190 36,512

Short 22,709 29,094

Net 21,481 7,418

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,220,308,590.00

1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week

Long 25,330 20,232

Short 10,533 7,300

Net 14,797 12,932 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)