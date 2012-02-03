(Adds details, table)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Currency speculators
trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week, falling to their lowest since the week of Nov. 22,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $14.22
billion in the week ended Jan. 31, from $20.09 billion the
previous week.
Euro short positioning also declined, falling to 157,546
contracts from the previous week's record of 171,347 contracts.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Australian dollar longs totaled 78,044 contracts, their
largest since late July.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -9,297,315,920.72
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 81,054 66,194
Short 24,385 21,827
Net 56,669 44,367
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 25,754,832,350.00
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 31,906 31,299
Short 189,452 202,646
Net -157,546 -171,347
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
2,581,423,650.00
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 23,698 16,103
Short 49,912 47,464
Net -26,214 -31,361
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,524,396,870.25
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 6,477 5,172
Short 17,699 17,686
Net -11,222 -12,514
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
1,935,866,746.46
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 30,140 29,772
Short 49,549 48,681
Net -19,409 -18,909
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-8,283,590,160.00
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 97,471 90,943
Short 19,427 21,457
Net 78,044 69,486
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -823,493,781.91
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 44,190 36,512
Short 22,709 29,094
Net 21,481 7,418
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,220,308,590.00
1/31/12 week 1/24/12 week
Long 25,330 20,232
Short 10,533 7,300
Net 14,797 12,932
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)