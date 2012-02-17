(Adds details, table)

NEW YORK, Feb 17 Currency speculators' bets in favor of the U.S. dollar soared in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $16.98 billion in the week ended Feb. 14, from $10.63 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Euro shorts rose this week to 148,641 contracts from 140,593 as negotiations about Greece's second rescue package dragged on.

Bets against the Swiss franc, meanwhile, surged to their highest since May 2007, while Canadian dollar longs advanced to roughly a six-month peak.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,692,119,011.21

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 64,096 84,847

Short 34,637 29,676

Net 29,459 55,171

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,373,407,975.00

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 26,774 32,128

Short 175,415 172,721

Net -148,641 -140,593

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,978,955,743.75

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 29,309 28,161

Short 69,908 61,283

Net -40,599 -33,122

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,154,128,191.20

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 8,663 8,331

Short 24,526 18,126

Net -15,863 -9,795

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -957,653,418.76

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 38,465 37,065

Short 28,899 34,881

Net 9,566 2,184

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,874,801,390.00

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 93,866 94,332

Short 20,125 19,237

Net 73,741 75,095

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,615,087,570.89

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 52,461 44,614

Short 11,222 10,507

Net 41,239 34,107

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,984,790,500.00

2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week

Long 29,202 28,201

Short 5,332 4,866

Net 23,870 23,335 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Gary Crosse)