NEW YORK, Feb 17 Currency speculators'
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar soared in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $16.98
billion in the week ended Feb. 14, from $10.63 billion the
previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Euro shorts rose this week to 148,641 contracts from 140,593
as negotiations about Greece's second rescue package dragged on.
Bets against the Swiss franc, meanwhile, surged to their
highest since May 2007, while Canadian dollar longs advanced to
roughly a six-month peak.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
-4,692,119,011.21
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 64,096 84,847
Short 34,637 29,676
Net 29,459 55,171
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,373,407,975.00
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 26,774 32,128
Short 175,415 172,721
Net -148,641 -140,593
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3,978,955,743.75
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 29,309 28,161
Short 69,908 61,283
Net -40,599 -33,122
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
2,154,128,191.20
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 8,663 8,331
Short 24,526 18,126
Net -15,863 -9,795
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-957,653,418.76
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 38,465 37,065
Short 28,899 34,881
Net 9,566 2,184
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-7,874,801,390.00
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 93,866 94,332
Short 20,125 19,237
Net 73,741 75,095
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,615,087,570.89
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 52,461 44,614
Short 11,222 10,507
Net 41,239 34,107
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,984,790,500.00
2/14/12 week 2/7/12 week
Long 29,202 28,201
Short 5,332 4,866
Net 23,870 23,335
