(Corrects to show net yen short position biggest since April, not 2007)

NEW YORK, March 16 Currency speculators increased their bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to their highest in 11 months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Yen net shorts surged to 42,380 contracts, their largest short bet since April 2011, compared to last week's net short position of 19,358.

The value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week, from $19.27 billion the previous week.

Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since early December at 41,848 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)