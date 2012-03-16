DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
NEW YORK, March 16 Currency speculators increased bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to their highest in nearly five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Yen net shorts surged to -42,380 contracts, their largest short bet since May 2007, compared to last week's net short position of -19,358.
Bearishness in the yen has persisted the last couple of weeks, driven by the widening interest rate differential between Japanese and U.S. fixed-income debt in favor of U.S. bonds. As a result, the yen has struggled versus the dollar, dropping nearly 8 percent so far this year.
Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since early December at -41,848 contracts. Net shorts were -37,099 the week before.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
Meanwhile, the value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week from $19.27 billion previously.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 6,393,314,023.65
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 22,249 33,281
Short 64,629 52,639
Net -42,380 -19,358
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,243,919,400.00
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 40,325 39,943
Short 139,661 156,416
Net -99,336 -116,473
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,108,165,850.00
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 21,924 22,308
Short 63,772 59,407
Net -41,848 -37,099
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,003,845,737.19
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 9,351 8,114
Short 24,149 27,592
Net -14,798 -19,478
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,704,007,285.97
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 59,548 55,906
Short 32,827 29,874
Net 26,721 26,032
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,041,422,880.00
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 98,469 96,358
Short 31,713 34,638
Net 66,756 61,720
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,142,581,719.39
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 86,449 84,514
Short 7,557 18,167
Net 78,892 66,347
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,088,120,670.00
3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week
Long 19,223 23,506
Short 6,000 6,718
Net 13,223 16,788 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
