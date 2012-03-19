(Corrects to show net yen short position biggest since April, not 2007)

NEW YORK, March 16 Currency speculators increased bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to their highest in 11 months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Yen net shorts surged to 42,380 contracts, their largest short bet since April last year, compared to last week's net short position of 19,358.

Bearishness in the yen has persisted the last couple of weeks, driven by the widening interest rate differential between Japanese and U.S. fixed-income debt in favor of U.S. bonds. As a result, the yen has struggled versus the dollar, dropping nearly 8 percent so far this year.

Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since early December at 41,848 contracts. Net shorts were 37,099 the week before.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

Meanwhile, the value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week from $19.27 billion previously.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 6,393,314,023.65

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 22,249 33,281

Short 64,629 52,639

Net -42,380 -19,358

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,243,919,400.00

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 40,325 39,943

Short 139,661 156,416

Net -99,336 -116,473

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,108,165,850.00

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 21,924 22,308

Short 63,772 59,407

Net -41,848 -37,099

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,003,845,737.19

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 9,351 8,114

Short 24,149 27,592

Net -14,798 -19,478

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,704,007,285.97

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 59,548 55,906

Short 32,827 29,874

Net 26,721 26,032

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,041,422,880.00

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 98,469 96,358

Short 31,713 34,638

Net 66,756 61,720

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,142,581,719.39

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 86,449 84,514

Short 7,557 18,167

Net 78,892 66,347

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,088,120,670.00

3/13/12 week 3/06/12 week

Long 19,223 23,506

Short 6,000 6,718

Net 13,223 16,788 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)