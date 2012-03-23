NEW YORK, March 23 Currency speculators pared their net bets on the dollar in the latest week to the lowest since February, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net-long position dropped to $11.67 billion in the week ended March 20 from $19.0 billion in the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Gary Crosse)