(Adds table, details, analyst quote)
NEW YORK, April 13 Currency speculators boosted
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
their largest since June 2010, according to Reuters data and
figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.199
billion in the week ended April 10 from $17.795 billion the
previous week. Dollar net longs in June 2010 totaled $23.6
billion, Reuters estimates show.
Data also showed a big jump in euro net shorts of 101,364
contracts this week from 79,480 previously.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
"It's across-the-board buying of the dollar," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"What is interesting about it is that when dollar longs were
at these levels, it was mainly euro-centric. Now it's more
broad-based and consistent with the risk aversion we saw during
the period.
Yen short positions increased as well to 66,084 contracts,
including those on sterling, and Swiss franc, while net longs on
the Australian and Canadian dollar were reduced.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,241,135,631.04
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 16,097 14,563
Short 82,181 79,671
Net -66,084 -65,108
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,573,014,000.00
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 39,253 39,835
Short 140,617 119,315
Net -101,364 -79,480
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
1,861,846,600.00
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 29,777 29,262
Short 48,561 38,069
Net -18,784 -8,807
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,350,479,250.63
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 6,548 6,615
Short 16,467 21,291
Net -9,919 -14,676
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-2,785,280,350.56
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 47,992 57,291
Short 20,025 27,804
Net 27,967 29,487
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-4,041,472,500.00
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 79,806 85,990
Short 40,377 36,671
Net 39,429 49,319
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,606,581,047.19
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 84,600 91,744
Short 16,000 7,241
Net 68,600 84,503
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-584,355,000.00
4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week
Long 15,433 14,477
Short 8,263 8,631
Net 7,170 5,846
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)