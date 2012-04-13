(Adds table, details, analyst quote)

NEW YORK, April 13 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2010, according to Reuters data and figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.199 billion in the week ended April 10 from $17.795 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs in June 2010 totaled $23.6 billion, Reuters estimates show.

Data also showed a big jump in euro net shorts of 101,364 contracts this week from 79,480 previously.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

"It's across-the-board buying of the dollar," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"What is interesting about it is that when dollar longs were at these levels, it was mainly euro-centric. Now it's more broad-based and consistent with the risk aversion we saw during the period.

Yen short positions increased as well to 66,084 contracts, including those on sterling, and Swiss franc, while net longs on the Australian and Canadian dollar were reduced.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,241,135,631.04

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 16,097 14,563

Short 82,181 79,671

Net -66,084 -65,108

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,573,014,000.00

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 39,253 39,835

Short 140,617 119,315

Net -101,364 -79,480

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,861,846,600.00

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 29,777 29,262

Short 48,561 38,069

Net -18,784 -8,807

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,350,479,250.63

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 6,548 6,615

Short 16,467 21,291

Net -9,919 -14,676

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,785,280,350.56

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 47,992 57,291

Short 20,025 27,804

Net 27,967 29,487

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,041,472,500.00

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 79,806 85,990

Short 40,377 36,671

Net 39,429 49,319

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,606,581,047.19

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 84,600 91,744

Short 16,000 7,241

Net 68,600 84,503

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -584,355,000.00

4/10/12 week 4/03/12 week

Long 15,433 14,477

Short 8,263 8,631

Net 7,170 5,846 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)