UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
(Adds background)
NEW YORK, April 20 Currency speculators slightly pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters data and figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.626 billion in the week ended April 17 from $23.199 billion the previous week. The previous week's position was its highest since June 2010.
The data showed a big jump in Canadian dollar net longs of 58,319 contracts this week from 47,992 previously.
There was also an increase in Australian dollar net longs to 83,830 from 79,806 last week.
Euro net long positions, meanwhile, rose slightly to 40,310 from 39,253, while net shorts increased to 158,435 from 140,617.
To be long a currency is to bet it will increase in value, while being short is a view its value will fall.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,936,765,615.34
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 16,917 16,097
Short 74,720 82,181
Net -57,803 -66,084
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 19,376,929,687.50
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 40,310 39,253
Short 158,435 140,617
Net -118,125 -101,364
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1,298,492,931.25
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 33,221 29,777
Short 46,272 48,561
Net -13,051 -18,784
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,880,260,137.72
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 6,040 6,548
Short 19,802 16,467
Net -13,762 -9,919
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -3,839,660,743.13
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 58,319 47,992
Short 20,291 20,025
Net 38,028 27,967
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,027,068,220.00
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 83,830 79,806
Short 35,409 40,377
Net 48,421 39,429
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,758,975,924.30
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 63,848 84,600
Short 17,747 16,000
Net 46,101 68,600
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -980,191,900.00
4/17/12 week 4/10/12 week
Long 16,999 15,433
Short 5,060 8,263
Net 11,939 7,170 (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)