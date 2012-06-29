(Adds details, table)
NEW YORK, June 29 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.73
billion in the week ended June 26, from $22.13 billion the
previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Short euro bets, meanwhile, rose to 159,880 contracts from
net shorts of 141,066 a week earlier as euro zone risks
escalated in the run up to the European Union summit which
concluded on Friday.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Prior to Friday's gains, the euro was on a downward
trajectory as investors were skeptical that European leaders
would come up with a viable solution to address the worsening
debt crisis in the region.
The EU did come up with a proposal, but analysts remained
leery of the deal and many viewed it as a short-term solution to
an endemic problem.
Euro short positions could probably decrease next week given
the unexpected EU outcome, but bets against the single euro zone
currency will remain for some time.
Other notable changes in this week's CFTC report was the
sharp reduction in the yen long position to 4,542 contracts.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces the risk of a
split in his party that could trigger a snap election after his
signature tax increase plan cleared parliament's lower house on
Tuesday despite its rejection by a group of party rebels.
The tax hike is aimed at curbing Japan's growing public
debt, which already exceeds two years' worth of its economic
output. Analysts at Morgan Stanley say the move to raise taxes
will give the Bank of Japan more leeway to ease monetary policy
and that is likely to be negative for the yen.
Speculators also reduced their short position on sterling to
758 contracts this week from 17,153 shorts previously even
though analysts are widely expecting another round of
quantitative easing in the UK.
Sterling like the dollar has been benefiting from safe-haven
flowsas euro zone risks deteriorated.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -714,330,649.22
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 43,910 44,740
Short 39,368 29,603
Net 4,542 15,137
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,959,266,500.00
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 36,933 54,449
Short 196,813 195,515
Net -159,880 -141,066
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
74,080,287.50
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 35,296 32,248
Short 36,054 49,401
Net -758 -17,153
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
3,099,126,274.18
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 4,637 24,108
Short 28,473 31,115
Net -23,836 -7,007
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-905,868,567.52
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 27,778 27,808
Short 18,501 19,607
Net 9,277 8,201
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
217,195,400.00
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 40,023 41,121
Short 42,182 44,579
Net -2,159 -3,458
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 277,991,856.91
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 32,190 22,801
Short 39,837 37,475
Net -7,647 -14,674
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -45,509,760.00
6/26/12 week 6/19/12 week
Long 6,108 3,564
Short 5,532 5,777
Net 576 -2,213
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)