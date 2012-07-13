(Adds table, details)
NEW YORK, July 13 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $24.58
billion in the week ended July 10, from $23.58 billion in the
previous week.
Speculators boosted bets against the euro, with short
positions of 165,705 contracts, the highest in a month.
The euro has come under heavy pressure in recent sessions,
making new daily lows for nine days in a row after the European
Central Bank cut rates last week and as concern about global
growth mounted.
Speculators more than doubled bets in favor of the
Australian dollar, to 19,065 contracts, the highest since early
May, compared with 9,348 a week earlier.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)