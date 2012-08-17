(Corrects Aug. 10 story to fix headline, first paragraph to show bets in favor
of the U.S. dollar fell, value of net long dollar position in 2nd paragraph to
$11.7 billion)
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Currency speculators bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar declined in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net-long position stood at $11.7 billion in the
week ended Aug. 7, from the previous week's level of $13.65 billion longs.
The data reflects positions in the days following comments made by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said the bank would do whatever it takes
to save the euro and may buy bonds of stressed countries to bring down borrowing
costs.
The euro on Monday hit a one-month high of $1.2443, according to Reuters
data.
However, the common currency was headed for its first weekly drop against
the dollar and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused on
uncertainty about potential ECB action to contain the debt crisis and
deteriorating growth in the euro zone.
That performance of the euro will likely be reflected in data collated Aug.
14 and released Aug. 17.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,381,284,205.17
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 55,883 55,373
Short 28,344 23,119
Net 27,539 32,254
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 20,415,205,000.00
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 46,742 41,327
Short 178,453 180,321
Net -131,711 -138,994
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 807,846,875.00
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 25,764 31,304
Short 34,039 33,114
Net -8,275 -1,810
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,311,970,885.81
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 6,771 5,409
Short 24,686 24,217
Net -17,915 -18,808
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,918,338,683.79
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 43,190 30,652
Short 24,068 18,203
Net 19,122 12,449
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,581,903,820.00
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 94,635 79,895
Short 41,741 42,660
Net 52,894 37,235
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,624,971,623.16
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 81,901 69,542
Short 12,523 21,986
Net 69,378 47,556
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-1,190,089,040.00
8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week
Long 17,808 13,659
Short 3,220 3,312
Net 14,588 10,347
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)