(Corrects Aug. 10 story to fix headline, first paragraph to show bets in favor) NEW YORK, Aug 10 Currency speculators bets in favor of the U.S. dollar declined in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net-long position stood at $11.7 billion in the week ended Aug. 7, from the previous week's level of $13.65 billion longs. The data reflects positions in the days following comments made by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said the bank would do whatever it takes to save the euro and may buy bonds of stressed countries to bring down borrowing costs. The euro on Monday hit a one-month high of $1.2443, according to Reuters data. However, the common currency was headed for its first weekly drop against the dollar and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused on uncertainty about potential ECB action to contain the debt crisis and deteriorating growth in the euro zone. That performance of the euro will likely be reflected in data collated Aug. 14 and released Aug. 17. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,381,284,205.17 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 55,883 55,373 Short 28,344 23,119 Net 27,539 32,254 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 20,415,205,000.00 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 46,742 41,327 Short 178,453 180,321 Net -131,711 -138,994 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 807,846,875.00 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 25,764 31,304 Short 34,039 33,114 Net -8,275 -1,810 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,311,970,885.81 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 6,771 5,409 Short 24,686 24,217 Net -17,915 -18,808 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,918,338,683.79 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 43,190 30,652 Short 24,068 18,203 Net 19,122 12,449 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,581,903,820.00 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 94,635 79,895 Short 41,741 42,660 Net 52,894 37,235 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,624,971,623.16 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 81,901 69,542 Short 12,523 21,986 Net 69,378 47,556 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,190,089,040.00 8/07/12 week 7/31/12 week Long 17,808 13,659 Short 3,220 3,312 Net 14,588 10,347 (Reporting by Julie Haviv)