NEW YORK, Aug 31 Currency speculators turned negative on the U.S. dollar in the latest week for the first in nearly a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the U.S. dollar's short position totaled $441. 7 million from a net long position of position of $4.57 billion the previous week. It's the first net short position on the dollar since the week of Sept. 6, 2011. To be short a currency is to bet it will fall in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.