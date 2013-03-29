NEW YORK, March 29 Currency speculators pared net bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $24.8 billion in the week ended March 26, from $25.753 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar sentiment has remained positive in recent weeks as the world's largest economy outperforms most of its peers. Worries about a bailout for euro zone member Cyprus have also rattled global markets, sending investors to perceived safe havens, such as U.S. Treasuries and the dollar. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.