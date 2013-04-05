NEW YORK, April 5 Currency speculators' bets in favor of the
U.S. dollar swelled to their highest level in nine months in the latest week,
according to data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commision on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.3 billion in the
week ended April 2, just shy of that seen in the week ending July 17, 2012,
according to Reuters calculations.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Much of the dollar's gain came at the expense of the euro. Speculators'
short euro position increased to its largest since last November. Worries about
Europe's struggling economy and the fallout from the Cyprus bank bailout have
weighed on the euro.
Speculators' cut their bets against the yen, though analysts said that was
likely to change next week after the Bank of Japan said it would pump about $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years in an attempt to end decades of
stagnation.
The yen extended a steep decline after the Bank of Japan's April 4
statement, hitting a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar.
The latest CFTC data captured positions as of April 2, two days before Japan
announced its stimulus plans.
To be long is a view its value will rise while being short a currency is to
bet it will decline in value.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 46,966 46,931
Short 125,137 136,080
Net -78,171 -89,149
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10,526,942,725.00
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 44,459 41,260
Short 110,160 90,355
Net -65,701 -49,095
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 31,815 38,184
Short 96,835 104,739
Net -65,020 -66,555
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 9,789 8,668
Short 21,804 20,866
Net -12,015 -12,198
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 26,212 26,286
Short 90,756 88,931
Net -64,544 -62,645
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 135,540 141,086
Short 51,569 55,571
Net 83,971 85,515
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 162,185 150,742
Short 19,430 22,580
Net 142,755 128,162
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week
Long 31,358 27,946
Short 12,971 11,030
Net 18,387 16,916