NEW YORK, April 5 Currency speculators' bets in favor of the U.S. dollar swelled to their highest level in nine months in the latest week, according to data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commision on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.3 billion in the week ended April 2, just shy of that seen in the week ending July 17, 2012, according to Reuters calculations. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Much of the dollar's gain came at the expense of the euro. Speculators' short euro position increased to its largest since last November. Worries about Europe's struggling economy and the fallout from the Cyprus bank bailout have weighed on the euro. Speculators' cut their bets against the yen, though analysts said that was likely to change next week after the Bank of Japan said it would pump about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years in an attempt to end decades of stagnation. The yen extended a steep decline after the Bank of Japan's April 4 statement, hitting a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar. The latest CFTC data captured positions as of April 2, two days before Japan announced its stimulus plans. To be long is a view its value will rise while being short a currency is to bet it will decline in value. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 46,966 46,931 Short 125,137 136,080 Net -78,171 -89,149 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10,526,942,725.00 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 44,459 41,260 Short 110,160 90,355 Net -65,701 -49,095 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 31,815 38,184 Short 96,835 104,739 Net -65,020 -66,555 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 9,789 8,668 Short 21,804 20,866 Net -12,015 -12,198 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 26,212 26,286 Short 90,756 88,931 Net -64,544 -62,645 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 135,540 141,086 Short 51,569 55,571 Net 83,971 85,515 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 162,185 150,742 Short 19,430 22,580 Net 142,755 128,162 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 4/02/13 week 3/26/13 week Long 31,358 27,946 Short 12,971 11,030 Net 18,387 16,916