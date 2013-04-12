NEW YORK, April 12 Currency speculators decreased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $25 billion in the week ended April 9, from $26.3 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,808,245,808.93

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 39,699 46,966

Short 117,396 125,137

Net -77,697 -78,171

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8,315,918,725.00

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 35,343 44,459

Short 86,201 110,160

Net -50,858 -65,701

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 6,699,969,056.25

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 27,104 31,815

Short 97,073 96,835

Net -69,969 -65,020

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,342,647,216.56

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 6,570 9,789

Short 16,584 21,804

Net -10,014 -12,015

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 6,999,212,830.86

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 24,056 26,212

Short 95,189 90,756

Net -71,133 -64,544

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -8,164,055,570.00

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 117,540 135,540

Short 39,661 51,569

Net 77,879 83,971

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,871,918,665.96

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 151,784 162,185

Short 9,242 19,430

Net 142,542 142,755

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -2,143,534,500.00

4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week

Long 35,358 31,358

Short 10,208 12,971

Net 25,150 18,387