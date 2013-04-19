NEW YORK, April 19 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position edged up to $25.18 billion in the week ended April 16, from $25.0 billion the previous week.

To be long a currency is to bet it will rise, while to be short is a view it will decline.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.