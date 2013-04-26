NEW YORK, April 26 Currency speculators slightly reduced their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.94 billion in the week ended April 23, from $25.18 billion the previous week. Net short positions on the yen fell to 79,730 contracts from 93,411 contracts in the previous week, while speculators boosted bets against the euro in the latest week. Long bets on the Australian dollar fell to 31,257 contracts from 53,175 contracts. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 25,942 26,448 Short 105,672 119,859 Net -79,730 -93,411 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 47,807 49,321 Short 82,082 79,085 Net -34,275 -29,764 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 33,989 34,020 Short 94,101 95,995 Net -60,112 -61,975 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 13,249 14,954 Short 12,070 18,207 Net 1,179 -3,253 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 27,940 26,003 Short 99,619 101,916 Net -71,679 -75,913 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 82,715 98,834 Short 51,458 45,659 Net 31,257 53,175 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 151,302 159,424 Short 4,391 8,136 Net 146,911 151,288 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week Long 38,027 39,986 Short 10,322 9,178 Net 27,705 30,808