NEW YORK May 10 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in nearly a year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.829 billion in the week ended May 7, from $24.49 billion the previous week. It was the highest since the dollar's net long dollar position was $38.77 billion in the week ending June 12, 2012.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,919,191,919.19

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 27,886 24,872

Short 106,446 95,999

Net -78,560 -71,127

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 5,481,388,012.50

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 52,517 56,771

Short 86,050 86,920

Net -33,533 -30,149

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 6,105,147,650.00

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 31,542 31,078

Short 94,628 89,685

Net -63,086 -58,607

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 828,857,811.34

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 7,291 8,132

Short 13,526 16,396

Net -6,235 -8,264

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5,169,886,476.80

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 25,741 23,246

Short 77,657 91,094

Net -51,916 -67,848

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -675,000,300.00

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 61,501 81,303

Short 54,871 51,069

Net 6,630 30,234

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,755,550,012.47

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 144,076 145,932

Short 5,632 7,381

Net 138,444 138,551

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -2,413,004,160.00

5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week

Long 37,775 38,184

Short 9,239 9,134

Net 28,536 29,050