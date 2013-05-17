PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 17 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in 11 months in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.27 billion in the week ended May 14, the highest since mid-June, 2012, from $26.83 billion in the previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
* Charter Communications Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: