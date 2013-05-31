FOREX-Dollar holds gains on Fed's near-certain March rate hike
NEW YORK May 31 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for the fourth straight week and to the highest since at least June 2008 in the latest period, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $43.77 billion in the week ended May 28, from $41.0 billion the previous week.
It was the fourth week of rising net bets on the dollar and the highest in dollar terms since Reuters started tracking the greenback's overall positioning in the speculative market in mid-June 2008.
Speculators boosted or raised net-short positions in the yen to 99,769 contracts, from 95,186 contracts the previous week. The data reflect trading after an unexpected selloff in Japanese stocks pushed the yen higher on safe haven flows on May 23.
Data is collated through Tuesday for the previous week and released the following Friday. Events impacting the yen trade since Tuesday this week are not reflected in the data.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 12,183,592,223.52
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 18,406 19,454
Short 118,175 114,640
Net -99,769 -95,186
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 13,600,174,700.00
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 36,916 43,037
Short 121,560 123,986
Net -84,644 -80,949
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 7,005,350,000.00
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 36,221 33,380
Short 110,746 110,356
Net -74,525 -76,976
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 3,707,514,332.51
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 7,936 8,814
Short 36,908 28,744
Net -28,972 -19,930
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 3,208,521,688.95
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 28,298 30,686
Short 61,657 64,538
Net -33,359 -33,852
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,067,394,980.00
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 42,213 50,036
Short 84,520 82,445
Net -42,307 -32,409
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,783,661,838.04
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 126,130 140,449
Short 5,266 3,586
Net 120,864 136,863
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,130,827,810.00
5/28/13 week 5/21/13 week
Long 19,666 23,978
Short 5,655 6,196
Net 14,011 17,782
