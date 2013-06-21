US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 21 Currency speculators slashed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest since late February, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $14.55 billion in the week ended June 18 from $28.28 billion the previous week.
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 2 European stocks held near 15-month highs and the dollar strengthened against other top global currencies on Thursday on growing expectations the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates later this month.
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 2.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts