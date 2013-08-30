NEW YORK, Aug 30 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, snapping five straight weeks of declines. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $15.82 billion in the week ended Aug. 27 from $13.54 billion the previous week. Speculators were bullish on the euro for a fourth straight week, with net long contracts totaling 40,081, up from 36,746 the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,094,954,648.53 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 23,396 19,720 Short 101,749 91,441 Net -78,353 -71,721 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -6,709,559,400.00 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 113,592 113,092 Short 73,511 76,346 Net 40,081 36,746 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,713,894,812.50 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 30,004 26,947 Short 68,230 66,469 Net -38,226 -39,522 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -54,786,306.15 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 11,596 12,061 Short 11,194 11,770 Net 402 291 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 2,383,175,785.35 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 35,375 26,559 Short 60,334 36,103 Net -24,959 -9,544 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,387,728,940.00 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 14,662 13,676 Short 85,779 76,859 Net -71,117 -63,183 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -272,197,852.06 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 41,776 61,235 Short 34,578 25,104 Net 7,198 36,131 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -19,640,880.00 8/27/13 week 8/20/13 week Long 7,463 9,760 Short 7,211 7,370 Net 252 2,390