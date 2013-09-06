NEW YORK, Sept 6 Currency speculators in the latest week
increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to their highest in about a
month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.08 billion in the
week ended Sept. 3, from $15.82 billion the previous week. The net long dollar
position rose for a second straight week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Euro longs declined this week to 22,738 contracts, from 40,081 contracts
previously, while yen short contracts rose for a second consecutive week 79,761
contracts.
To be long a currency indicates expectations that it will rise, while a
short position is a bet that it will fall.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,014,187,424.67
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 27,665 23,396
Short 107,426 101,749
Net -79,761 -78,353
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -3,742,959,025.00
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 98,589 113,592
Short 75,851 73,511
Net 22,738 40,081
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,185,416,387.50
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 27,943 30,004
Short 70,989 68,230
Net -43,046 -38,226
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -141,350,774.16
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 10,809 11,596
Short 9,750 11,194
Net 1,059 402
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 3,289,241,287.63
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 31,879 35,375
Short 66,518 60,334
Net -34,639 -24,959
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,477,728,540.00
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 13,655 14,662
Short 85,161 85,779
Net -71,506 -71,117
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -25,705,212.03
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 33,761 41,776
Short 33,073 34,578
Net 688 7,198
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 62,158,030.00
9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week
Long 6,384 7,463
Short 7,181 7,211
Net -797 252