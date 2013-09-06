NEW YORK, Sept 6 Currency speculators in the latest week increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to their highest in about a month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.08 billion in the week ended Sept. 3, from $15.82 billion the previous week. The net long dollar position rose for a second straight week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Euro longs declined this week to 22,738 contracts, from 40,081 contracts previously, while yen short contracts rose for a second consecutive week 79,761 contracts.

To be long a currency indicates expectations that it will rise, while a short position is a bet that it will fall.

JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,014,187,424.67

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 27,665 23,396

Short 107,426 101,749

Net -79,761 -78,353

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -3,742,959,025.00

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 98,589 113,592

Short 75,851 73,511

Net 22,738 40,081

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,185,416,387.50

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 27,943 30,004

Short 70,989 68,230

Net -43,046 -38,226

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -141,350,774.16

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 10,809 11,596

Short 9,750 11,194

Net 1,059 402

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 3,289,241,287.63

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 31,879 35,375

Short 66,518 60,334

Net -34,639 -24,959

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,477,728,540.00

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 13,655 14,662

Short 85,161 85,779

Net -71,506 -71,117

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -25,705,212.03

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 33,761 41,776

Short 33,073 34,578

Net 688 7,198

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 62,158,030.00

9/3/13 week 8/27/13 week

Long 6,384 7,463

Short 7,181 7,211

Net -797 252