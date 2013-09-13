NEW YORK, Sept 13 Currency speculators increased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in six weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $22.01 billion in the week ended Sept. 10, from $20.08 billion the previous week. The net long dollar position rose for a third straight week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Yen shorts advanced in the latest week to 95,066 contracts from 79,761 shorts the week before. Euro longs declined to 12,696 contracts, compared with 22,738 the previous week. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,837,085,367.07 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 18,854 27,665 Short 113,920 107,426 Net -95,066 -79,761 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,105,472,900.00 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 82,772 98,589 Short 70,076 75,851 Net 12,696 22,738 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,752,910,487.50 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 32,921 27,943 Short 71,087 70,989 Net -38,166 -43,046 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -56,167,754.36 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 10,598 10,809 Short 10,178 9,750 Net 420 1,059 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 2,990,143,022.81 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 24,621 31,879 Short 55,563 66,518 Net -30,942 -34,639 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,587,778,560.00 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 8,464 13,655 Short 68,496 85,161 Net -60,032 -71,506 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -316,446,503.38 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 32,753 33,761 Short 24,474 33,073 Net 8,279 688 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 48,476,660.00 9/10/13 week 9/3/13 week Long 8,068 6,384 Short 8,669 7,181 Net -601 -797